Gavin Newsom admits plan to run for president — then LIES about telling lies

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently alluded to running for president in 2028, telling Robert Costa on “CBS Sunday Morning” that he’d be “lying” if he said he wasn’t planning to run and that he “can’t” tell a lie.

Of course, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales can’t let him get away with acting as though he can’t tell a lie — as it’s exactly what he’s been doing for years.

Most recently, Newsom told some childhood tall tales on the “All the Smoke” podcast about being raised by a mom who “came from no money and just hustled” with “two and a half jobs” to make ends meet.

“It was also about paying the bills, man. It was just, like, hustling, and so I was out there kind of raising myself, turning on the TV, started just getting obsessed, sitting there with the Wonder Bread,” he said while the host laughed.

“Come on, the macaroni and cheese!” he exclaimed. “This is how I grew up, bro. Every day in the backyard just bouncing the basketball, throwing the ball against the wall until the ball is just like fraying, man.”

“The problem with that is that it turns out that his dad worked for the billionaire heir Gordon Getty,” Gonzales comments, before pulling up a 1991 feature in the San Francisco Chronicle called “Children of the Rich.”

In one photo for the “Children of the Rich” feature, Newsom posed with several other young rich men.

“So, he was super poor, living off of Wonder Bread and mac and cheese, but he was also posing for ‘Children of the Rich’ articles in 1991,” Gonzales says. “Make that make sense.”

On his own show, while interviewing the late Charlie Kirk, Newsom also claimed that he had never used the term “Latinx.”

“We have the receipts because not only has your office talked about it, you yourself have tweeted using the term ‘Latinx,’ talking about ‘COVID-19 disproportionately impacts the Latinx community,’ ‘children in poverty — 31% Latinx,’” Gonzales says.

“That isn’t a thing. It’s not an actual term. It’s just made up because white people want to convince the Latin community that they are somehow oppressed with their language,” she continues.

But the lies don’t end there.

Newsom claimed that President Trump never called him before sending the National Guard to Los Angeles.

“There was no call. Not even a voicemail. Americans should be alarmed that a President deploying Marines onto our streets doesn’t even know who he’s talking to,” Newsom wrote in a post on X .

President Trump then released a screenshot showing a 16-minute call with Newsom.

“The crazy thing is, why lie about something we clearly have receipts for?” Gonzales asks. “You know that these call logs will exist. Why lie about it?”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.