Gene Hackman’s death riddled with suspicion — what’s really going on?

Last Wednesday, legendary actor Gene Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 65, were found dead by a subdivision caretaker in their home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Investigations are currently under way, with authorities calling the circumstances “suspicious.” According to the search warrant, Hackman was found in a mudroom near his cane, appearing to have sustained a fall, while his wife was in a bathroom, where pills were scattered across the countertop. Her head was apparently near a space heater. One of the couple’s dogs was also found dead in a closet.

As of now, there is apparently nothing that indicates the deaths were a result of homicide or suicide. Authorities are exploring the possibility of some kind of gas leak, but thus far, it’s all speculation, as the autopsy reports are still pending.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is highly suspicious.

“It just keeps getting a little bit stranger,” she says.

“Initially the police were like, ‘We don't suspect any foul play or anything like that,’ and my first thought was it had to be carbon monoxide poisoning,” says Sara.

However, “two of the dogs that were on the property were found alive, which makes carbon monoxide poisoning far less likely.”

“Then they had a firefighter who came and checked for gas leaks, carbon monoxide leaks, and said that he couldn't find any,” says Sara.

On top of that, “the front door of the home was open and unsecured” when law enforcement arrived on the scene, contradicting the narrative of the maintenance man, who said to the 911 operator, “I'm not inside the house; it's closed; it's locked.”

Sara says given the strange circumstances, she’s not ready to rule out foul play.

“I am not the police chief; I'm just saying all of this is very, very strange,” she says, “and what's stranger to me is that the police immediately were like ‘no foul play is suspected.”’

“It is weird when they rush to judgment like that, especially considering those circumstances,” says BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden.

“I just hope they get to the bottom of it, because at first glance it feels like Santa Fe police do not want to get to the bottom of anything, so we'll see,” sighs Sara.

