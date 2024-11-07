Kamala peacefully transferred power to ‘literally Hitler’— and it makes no sense

President Donald Trump won the 2024 election in a landslide victory — and after a period of silence, Kamala Harris has given her concession speech.

Harris gave her speech at Howard University, which is her alma mater.

“It was an interesting chain of events because last night, very quiet, didn’t say a word. They had this crowd waiting for her and they actually had one of her campaign staffers who had to come up to the mic and say, ‘She’s not– go home,’” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

“Very strange that she wouldn’t even speak, and it makes you wonder what was going on there,” she adds.

Harris reportedly did end up calling Donald Trump by phone to concede and had a “pleasant conversation” with the president-elect. However, when she gave her concession speech to the public, she was 20 minutes late.

“I know folks are feeling and experiencing a range of emotions right now, I get it, but we must accept the results of this election,” Harris began, noting that she would “help him and his team with their transition” and “we will engage in a peaceful transfer of power.”

Gonzales finds the whole thing quite “interesting.”

“All of a sudden she’s like, ‘No, I mean, he won fair and square and we need to acknowledge that.’ Well, you didn’t acknowledge it last night. So, were you too drunk or were you waiting to find out if you guys could figure out how you could find the votes?” Gonzales says.

“It’s very strange to hear her ... intentionally go along to get along. ‘It’s going to be peaceful, we’re going to do this the nice way,’” she continues.

“Why would you want a peaceful transfer of power with literally Hitler?” Steve Deace of “The Steve Deace Show” chimes in, adding, “why would you concede it all to fascism?”

“I think that ultimately, they either believe these talking point, which is devastating in it’s own right, or they don’t, but they are so craving for power that they will cynically, nihilistically inject that venom and poison into our cultural lexicon and pit us against one another,” he adds.

