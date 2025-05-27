Horrifying: Biden administration turned a blind eye to deadly child trafficking

The Biden administration was behind not only the record amounts of illegal aliens flooding across our border, but over 300,000 unaccompanied children who are now unaccounted for.

“Nobody knows where they are. Nobody can find them,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” tells Ali Hopper and Dr. Jarrod Sadulski, founders of GUARD Against Trafficking.

“This shows the crisis that the Biden-Harris administration created,” Sadulski says. “Since the inauguration, Homeland Security Investigations has conducted an investigation — a well-being check — on 100,000 of the 324,000 that were reported as unaccounted for. Out of that, they could only locate 5,000, which means 95,000 children are completely unaccounted for.”

“And there’s nowhere else to look. The information the Biden-Harris regime accepted from sponsors — it’s been discovered that 70% of it was fraudulent,” he adds.

“So, clearly nobody in this administration was going back and double-checking anything, vetting any of these people, any of the information, to make sure that it was actually accurate. They were just like, ‘Here, sign this paper. I don’t really care what you put on it. I’m not going to check it,’” Gonzales responds, shocked.

According to Sadulski, the Biden administration was accepting documentation via text and WhatsApp.

“So, they would accept a driver’s license or a photo ID. They would provide an address. What ORR under the Biden regime would do is check to see through the post office if that’s actually an address, and if so, then the child was sent,” he tells Gonzales.

In one rare case, an actual Office of Refugee Resettlement caseworker went to the recorded address and discovered that the person portraying themselves as the child’s sponsor had visible MS-13 tattoos.

“There were also others in the house that appeared to be gang members. This caseworker reported that to the leadership at the time under the Office of Refugee Resettlement and was overruled,” Sadulski explains.

“That child was sent to this MS-13 member to be found, I believe three months later, with his pants around his ankles, dead, and an adult male next to him passed out,” he adds.

