Is Tom Homan about to ARREST corrupt politicians?

Rogue judges and politicians have been hindering the Trump administration from deporting illegal aliens, and in a recent conversation with a reporter, border czar Tom Homan wasn’t shy about how they may be planning to fight back.

“The president signed an executive order just this week threatening to defund sanctuary cities for their policies. Why not just arrest the leaders who are harboring and shielding illegal aliens, actually, terrorists, from deportation?” the reporter asked Homan.

“Wait till you see what’s coming,” Homan responded, as a smug smile broke out across his face.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is thrilled by Homan’s clear confidence.

“Ordinarily I’d be like, ‘No, they’re not going to do anything,’ but with Tom Homan, I don’t know, man, I take him pretty seriously,” Gonzales says, noting that Homan has “the greatest smirk” she’s ever seen.

BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens can attest to the very real trouble these judges and politicians are now in.

“Exactly 24 hours ago today, I was sitting in front of Secretary Kristi Noem in a conference room, where she said something very similar, where you have to read between the lines,” Booyens explains. “Remember, Tom answers up to Secretary Noem.”

“There’s so much in that statement,” he continues, adding, “Yes, I believe there’s a lot coming.”

