6,000 IRS employees just got the ultimate tax write-off: Their jobs

President Donald Trump has not only hinted at abolishing the IRS entirely, but has now announced that nearly 6,000 employees of the agency will be let go.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is thrilled, to say the least.

“Democrats are warning that losing such a large number of employees could disrupt the ability of Americans to easily file their taxes this year,” Gonzales reports, stifling laughter. “Keep it up. Keep complaining and crying.”

“Every time President Trump keeps his promise, which was to root out all of this bureaucracy, all of the redundancy, all of the waste and fraud and corruption and the overpayment of taxes,” she continues, “please, keep crying about it.”

The move is certainly a 180 of the agency’s direction under Biden, who oversaw the IRS’ hiring of nearly 20,000 new employees and creation of an $80 billion investment plan to “improve tax enforcement and customer service.”

“Yeah, I’m sure a government entity is improving customer service,” Gonzales comments. “That’s literally never happened.”

“Lectern guy” Adam Johnson finds the whole situation quite humorous as well.

“From the party that said, ‘We want to make sure these billionaires are paying their fair share.’ I found it to be an interesting move when they said, ‘Anyone making $600,’” Johnson comments. “That, to me, is not a lot of money. I mean, it’s a couple of nice dinners.”

“I mean, it’s just beautiful to see,” Gonzales adds. “Especially from the IRS. I mean, it’s like, how about instead of spending the $80 billion and hiring new, what, 20,000 agents, whatever that calculates out to, we can just shut down the whole building and stop paying you taxes.”

“Because you’re stealing from me,” she adds.

