ISLAMIC INFILTRATION: Muslims reveal their takeover plan

The Islamic plan to take over the U.S. is well under way, and it has been long before NYC’s new Muslim mayor, Zohran Mamdani, took office.

“Zohran Mamdani winning is a huge victory for radical Islamists everywhere, honestly, because it’s legitimizing the fact that Muslims can just, they’re just going to take over America,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And what they’re going to do is, they’re going to do it right before your very eyes. And what they know is that there are a bunch of white people who live here who are too scared to say the things that they’re actually thinking,” she continues, before playing an older clip of an Islamic man preaching to a crowd in New York City.

“We’re done hiding. We’re done. We’re done being tortured and hurt and judged. This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of, Islam. And we will not stop until it enters every home,” he boomed into the microphone.

“There is no God worthy of worship except Allah,” he added.

And in another clip, Muslim Brotherhood leaders detail their plan to conquer the West.

“Seven hundred years of our trial to conquer Europe by force failed. They did something wrong, very wrong. They tried for many years to conquer Europe through wars, only wars,” one Muslim Brotherhood leader was recorded saying on a Zoom call.

In another clip, a man named Dr. Mudar Zahran explains what’s going on as “the soft Islamic conquest of the West.”

“What we couldn’t do in the last, say, 20 years now, the West is doing it for us for free, and even paying for it,” he added.

“They’re laughing in our faces,” Gonzales says.

“They are planning a takeover openly, and nobody wants to talk about it,” she adds.

