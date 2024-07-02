Trump's MAJOR Supreme Court VICTORY may set a new precedent for January 6 defendants

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Joseph Fischer, a January 6 Capitol riot participant, challenging his federal obstruction conviction.

The justices ruled 6-3 to overturn a lower court’s decision that had allowed a charge of corruptly obstructing an official proceeding — specifically, the congressional certification of President Biden’s victory.

Like Fischer, there are over 300 defendants charged with “obstruction of an official proceeding.” Now that a new precedent has been set, these defendants may be able to look forward to similar outcomes.

“Long story short, the Court today had a very sound ruling when it comes to statutory interpretation 101 first principles. They said that this is an incorrect reading of the statute and the practical fact is that a lot of the J6ers should have their sentences heavily reduced if not thrown out altogether,” legal expert Josh Hammer tells Sara Gonzales.

Not only does this ruling affect those who were at the Capitol on January 6 — but it also is great news for former President Donald Trump.

“I think two of the four counts against Donald Trump in the Washington, D.C., indictment are now in very, very serious jeopardy. Those will likely get tossed out as well,” Hammer explains.

While the Supreme Court ruled that the case needs to go back to the lower court to be reconsidered, it shouldn’t matter that the lower court is in D.C. itself.

“They’re going to have to apply this standard still,” Hammer says, adding that “they were pretty clear that this is just not an appropriate exercise of statutory interpretation, so I’m relatively confident that this is going to play out pretty well from here.”

While many are pleased with the outcome, there is one Trump-appointed justice who, shockingly, isn’t.

“Amy Coney Barrett did dissent with Sotomayor and Kagan,” Gonzales explains.

“Amy Coney Barrett is rapidly shaping up to be perhaps perhaps Trump’s single biggest disappointment, frankly, on that court,” Hammer says.

