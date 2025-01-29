JD Vance hypes up pro-lifers; says it’s time to have MORE BABIES

The first few weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have been nothing short of historic for the pro-life cause.

Not only has the president officially pardoned 23 men and women who were imprisoned under Biden’s watch for protesting at abortion clinics, but JD Vance has also left pro-life Americans with some encouraging words.

“Let me say very simply, I want more babies in the United States of America. I want more happy children in our country, and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them,” Vance said at the March for Life event in Washington, D.C.

“It is the task of our government to make it easier for young moms and dads to afford to have kids, to bring them into the world, and to welcome them as the blessings that we know they are here at the March for Life,” he continued.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is thrilled, noting that it’s now finally “cool again to be pro-life.”

However, Eric July isn’t so sure.

“Look, there’s some evil people in this world. Let’s just say that, OK, there’s a lot of them. They’re in Hollywood. They’re in pretty much every form of entertainment. I don’t think they’re changing their positions on this by any means,” he tells Gonzales.

“Which, unfortunately, they’ve been able to determine what is cool,” he continues. “That said, I do think that on at least this issue, you are starting to see people be far more open about being pro-lifers.”

“And that’s regardless of political affiliation. Which is how it should be. I mean, the way that unfortunately the concept of baby killing has been weaponized in the West over the last century and just how now it’s basically a form of medicine now,” he adds.

“Reproductive health care,” Gonzales comments, adding, “which is strange when the entire point of the operation is to kill a human being. That’s terrible health care.”

