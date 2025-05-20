What's REALLY behind Joe Biden's cancer announcement

Former President Joe Biden announced to the world this past Sunday that he was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer — which has unfortunately already metastasized and spread to his bones.

Biden posted a photo of himself and the former first lady, Jill Biden, to social media with the caption: “Cancer touches us all. Like so many of you, Jill and I have learned that we are strongest in the broken places. Thank you for lifting us up with love and support.”

The Gleason score measures the severity of Biden’s prostate cancer at a 9/10.

“How do we live in a world where it could be possible that this man was president of the United States of America for four years with access to not just run-of-the-mill health care like you or I would have,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“This guy has access to the greatest health care in the entire world, and this just slipped past them until he was out of office and in stage four. They just didn’t take the tests? They just missed it?” Gonzales asks, skeptical.

Biden’s doctors had repeatedly assured the public that during his presidency, he was fit to lead, despite showing clear signs of deterioration.

“I mean, clearly he was a frail, 80-year-old man, who had a long, documented history of health problems,” Gonzales says, “and you’re telling me that the man who was just president of the United States, who had the best health care available to him, they couldn’t catch it until just now?”

But Gonzales isn’t the only one who’s skeptical.

In an interview on NewsNation, urologist Dr. David Shusterman also revealed that the diagnosis has him in disbelief.

“It’s very unlikely that someone could get annual checkups and not notice a PSA elevation,” Shusterman said. “This is what I typically would see in a VA hospital where a patient hasn’t had medical attention in 10 years, presents to an emergency room with bone pain, and then they find that it’s metastatic prostate cancer.”

Another doctor shocked viewers on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” when he told the host that he did not believe Biden just developed cancer in the last few months.

“He’s had this for many years, maybe even a decade, growing there and spreading,” said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who is an oncologist. “He did not develop it in the last 100 to 200 days.”

“According to all of the doctors that I have seen speak out on this, including that guy right there, it is not possible for this to appear, poof, out of thin air this quickly. Which means you’re left with the idea that Joe Biden just didn’t receive proper testing as president of the United States,” Gonzales says.

“That’s beyond imagination,” she adds.

