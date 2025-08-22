Liberal activist accidentally revives Jim Crow to attack black conservative

A protest against Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears has sparked an embarrassing controversy for a liberal protester who thought she would fight fire with fire but instead offended nearly everyone.

An image of the sign was shared on social media Thursday by the official account of the Arlington Republican Party, where it quickly went viral with millions of views. It targeted Earle-Sears, the Republican gubernatorial candidate and a black conservative.

'If a black voter ... strays from liberal dogma, she will be the target of the most vicious and hateful, often racially tinged attacks by white progressives.'

The protest sign emphatically stated in all caps, "Hey Winsome, if trans can't share your bathroom, then blacks can't share my water fountain."

Earle-Sears responded via a statement on social media.

"I'm disgusted, but not surprised," she wrote.

"I'm the sitting Lieutenant Governor, second in command in the former Capitol of the confederate states," she continued. I'm an immigrant, a Marine, and above all, a human being. There is no place for this disgusting hatred in our Commonwealth. Anyone who doesn't condemn this sign is complicit in approving it."

Matthew Hurtt, the chairman of the Arlington GOP, excoriated the sign in a statement to Blaze News.

"As chairman of the Arlington GOP and longtime resident of Arlington, I'm disappointed but not surprised a progressive white woman expressed racist sentiment toward Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears," he wrote.

"This leftist activist said the quiet part out loud," Hurtt added. "If a black voter — especially a strong and patriotic immigrant and principled conservative like Winsome Earle-Sears — strays from liberal dogma, she will be the target of the most vicious and hateful, often racially tinged attacks by white progressives.

Do better, Democrats."

Another video on social media video showed someone telling the woman that her sign was attracting negative online attention. She shrugged it off.

RELATED: Liberals unleash wave of vicious 'racist and sexist' attacks over a tweet from Biden's OMB nominee

Many people on social media responded with scorn and ridicule to the offensive sign.

"Beneath contempt," replied Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

"It never stops being shocking how progressives morph into full blown racists when it comes to speaking about any minority who is conservative," Meghan McCain responded.

"Combine this ignorance of history with the far left posturing that tries to create a uni-cause that brings the disparate agendas and activists of the left, and you end up with bigotry of the worst sort," Hugh Hewitt said. "This is an example of why Democrats are circling the drain in so many places."

"I can't believe no one there told her how racist her sign is. Wth," another critic said.

