PROOF: Joe Biden secretly censored YouTube creators

While leftists accuse the Trump administration of censorship after comedian Jimmy Kimmel was fired, and then promptly reinstated, for his vile commentary regarding Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination — the real censorship bully has been revealed.

Google has finally disclosed that the Biden administration pressured the company into widespread censorship and will reportedly be reinstating YouTube accounts that were censored years ago for voicing the wrong opinions.

According to the House Judiciary Committee, the company admitted that “the Biden administration pressured Google to censor Americans and remove content that did not violate YouTube’s policies.”

Those opinions ran counter to the Biden administration’s official narrative surrounding COVID and election integrity.

“Wow, you mean to tell me that it wasn’t just YouTube who decided to find all of these accounts of these creators, these doctors in some cases, these scientists, these experts who lost their YouTube accounts, lost their livelihoods due to COVID quote ‘misinformation’ that turned out to be true?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says.

“They admitted the Biden administration’s pressure to censor Americans was 'unacceptable and wrong' after the fact. ... Thanks for the news flash in 2025,” she continues.

“Now all of a sudden they’re like, ‘Oh, actually, government pressuring a private company to censor Americans' voices is actually, as it turns out, unacceptable.’ Now, it took us five years to get there. It took us five years to formulate that opinion. It took us Donald Trump’s election,” she says. “Because remember, things didn’t really start changing until they realized there was going to be a new sheriff in town.”

