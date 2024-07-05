Are Democrats SERIOUSLY considering ‘DEI hire’ Kamala Harris for president?

After Joe Biden’s disastrous first debate, Democrats are scrambling to figure out who will lead them into the 2024 election.

Vice President Kamala Harris is a contender, but as Sara Gonzales highlights, she’s not a good one. To put it simply, Gonzales calls her “one of the worst DEI hires.”

“This whole thing imploding with Joe Biden, an old white man, and Kamala Harris, who everyone knows cannot handle the job, but they’re afraid to be like, ‘Well, how do you jump over Kamala? Because you guys sold her as like the first black, the first woman, the first, what, Indonesian?’” Gonzales says.

Understandably, this is causing a rift between Democrats.

“Now they are in this position where there’s a lot of infighting, because they’ve just sold all these DEI measures as, like, the most important qualifications for the job,” Gonzales says, noting that Stephen A. Smith recently had a delegate on his show who illustrates her point perfectly.

“There’s a long list of Democrats: Kamala Harris, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer. The list goes on, and on, and on,” the delegate, who is a black woman, tells Stephen. “If you pick a white man over Kamala Harris, black women, I can tell you this, we gonna walk away, we gonna blow the party up.'”

“Democrats, you’ve done it to yourselves,” Gonzales comments.

“You radicalize all of these people on all of these initiatives, and then they’re mad that you’re not going far enough against Israel, and they’re not going to vote for you. You radicalize these people on climate change, and they’re mad that you still use, you know, private jets, and they’re not going to vote for you,” she continues.

While it’s a complete mess, Gonzales doesn’t mind.

“‘If you don’t choose her, we’re going to blow the party up.’ I love this. I can’t wait to watch that happen,” she says.

