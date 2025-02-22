Kash Patel is IN: Will the FBI actually start doing its job?

Kash Patel has been confirmed as director of the FBI, and it appears the new Trump administration just can’t stop winning.

While all Democrats voted against Patel, Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) shockingly voted for Patel, bringing the vote to 51-49.

Before his major win, Patel gave his peers an important message.

“If confirmed as the next FBI director, I will remain focused on the FBI’s core mission, that is to investigate fully wherever there is a constitutional, factual basis to do so, and to never make a prosecutorial decision that is solely the province of the Department of Justice and the attorney general,” Patel said.

“What I learned there was the core value that has been enshrined in me since, that due process must be provided without bias to all Americans, and if we cannot provide due process to the worst, then there can be no due process for anyone, and our constitutional republic fails the erosion of trust,” he continued.

Patel went on to point out that only 40% of Americans today trust in the FBI.

“In order to get it back, there’s a twofold track,” he said. “One, violent crime is exploding in this country, and we cannot afford to allow it to run away. We must tackle violent crime. Just in 2023 alone, there were 100,000 rapes, 100,000 drug overdoses, and 177,000 homicides.”

“The priority of the FBI, if I’m confirmed, will be to ensure that our communities are protected and safeguarded and our children have parks to play in and not needles to walk over,” he continued.

“The second way we do this on equal track is aggressive constitutional oversight from Congress. The public trust can only be restored if there is full transparency, and I am committed to that,” he added.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” is thrilled with Patel’s win and his priorities.

“We love to see it,” Gonzales says. “Finally, we had four years of a regime that just took full advantage of weaponizing every bureaucracy against half of the American people.”

“You have the entire party of the Democrats all voting ‘no’ to return the FBI to its original intention, right? The intent is to just do your job,” she says. “Hey, maybe we don’t label parents domestic terrorists. Hey, maybe we don’t start investigating Catholics because they’re Catholic. Hey, maybe we just target violent crime; that might be cool.”

