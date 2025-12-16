The illegal immigrant with more power than the president

If you’re listening to the mainstream media, you’ll likely hear Kilmar Abrego Garcia referred to as the “Maryland father” — not an illegal alien gang member.

“They’ll leave out the fact that he is, of course, an alleged MS-13 gang member and human trafficker. He’s just a Maryland father. I mean, it’s just that there’s, like, minor details of gang-related activity and minor details of human trafficking,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says sarcastically.

“It’s been a long journey with Kilmar Abrego Garcia, but he of course was released from immigration detention yesterday back into the United States,” she adds.

An Obama-appointed judge, Paula Xinis, said federal authorities had detained him again after his return to the United States “without any legal basis.”

“You mean to tell me, Mrs. Obama-appointed judge, that there is not a legal basis to detain an illegal immigrant?” Gonzales asks.

“That’s the legal basis. He’s here illegally, and we need to detain him so we can remove him. Otherwise why have any laws at all?” she adds.

However, that’s not the worst of what Xinis has done.

“This Obama-appointed judge has also granted this man more power than the president, that he can’t be locked up again. We are not allowed to lock him up. We are not allowed to keep Americans safe from this criminal,” Gonzales explains.

“What is this country, you guys?” she asks, adding, “What is this country if we can’t arrest and detain criminals? Like, have you ever heard of an American citizen getting this treatment? Oh, you committed a crime? Oh, we’re going to arrest you, and we are going to what? Detain you. That’s how it works for every American who commits crimes in this country.”

