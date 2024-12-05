‘Let this serve as a great reminder’ — why South Korean martial law decree is a warning for America

Yesterday, South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law for the first time in 50 years. Within moments of this declaration, police and armed troops assembled en masse around the National Assembly parliament building. Mobs of citizens gathered in protest, and opposition lawmakers tried to push through the military blockade to get to the voting chamber and overturn Yeol’s decree.

Video footage captures struggles between angry civilians and heavily armed military personnel. Thankfully, tensions did not turn violent, and martial law was overturned quickly.

However, the incident, brief as it is, serves as a warning for all Americans.

“Globally, [South Korea is] ranked first in education, first in soft power, fifth in military might, sixth in innovation. This is one of the most developed countries in the world, so why are we seeing the military come out in the streets and rise up against its own people?” asks Sara Gonzales.

She then points out that South Korea’s government is structured very similarly to that of the United States — with one critical exception.

“South Korea has no Bill of Rights, so there's nothing prohibiting government from seizing that power,” says Sara.

South Korean citizens are already “very, very limited in the guns that they are able to own,” and even when they legally purchase a weapon, it must “be stored at police stations when not in use.”

“Tell me how that's helpful when it's the police force that's coming at you, and they won't let you go to the police station to get your citizen-owned firearm,” says Sara, who hypothesizes that if our Bill of Rights, specifically our Second Amendment, didn’t exist, “Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and Barack Obama and all of these leftist tyrants would ... have already tried something like this.”

“Let this [incident in South Korea] serve as a great reminder of how bad it can get if you allow your government ... to chip away at your Second Amendment right, which is, of course, what the left is trying to do,” she warns.

