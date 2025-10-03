Netflix features trans teen kissing scene in kids' cartoon — but it's not the only one

After stumbling upon a Netflix show titled “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” Elon Musk is not happy with the streaming service — urging his followers on X to “cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.”

The show featured a teenage protagonist who is a trans boy — and in a clip making the rounds on social media, he’s shown kissing another boy to the cheers of his friends.

In the show's description, it's advertised as an animated series that “centers on Barney, a transgender teen protagonist who relentlessly pursues another man sexually while battling demons.”

Now, Netflix stock is tanking — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales warns that there’s more shows that parents have to be worried about.

The show “CoComelon,” which is for toddlers and babies, has a scene where two fathers are singing and dancing with their son, who is beaming while wearing a dress.

“Oh, and the dads have to be interracial as well,” Gonzales comments.

“This is for babies, and they just want to indoctrinate them as soon as they possibly can into thinking that this is normal, into thinking that they should strive to be like that,” she says.

“And so, there’s been this big push, this big expose into Netflix, and why in the world as we allowing our children, not mine, why is America allowing their children to just sit in front of the TV, walk away, and let them just soak all of that in?” she asks.

“Well, Netflix stock is tanking right now because people are waking up to this agenda. I don’t know why it has taken so long, but I welcome it. But I would just like to remind people that this problem goes way beyond Netflix,” she continues.

“It is so many children’s shows. So many children’s shows across the board in the entertainment industry that are just subtle messaging, trying to just throw it in wherever they can to make it just seem like it’s just a blip. It’s just a blip on their radar. Because if it’s just a blip, that means it’s normal,” she adds.

And Gonzales is right, it’s not just Netflix. In an all-hands company Zoom meeting in 2020, Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer for Disney, told her co-workers that “the showrunners were super welcoming” to what she called her “not-at-all secret gay agenda.”

“They’re turning it around, they’re going hard, and then all that, like, momentum that I felt, like, that sense of, I don’t have to be afraid to, like, ‘Let’s have these two characters kiss’ ... I was wherever I could, just basically adding queerness ... no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me,” Ravaneau said.

“Imagine being a grown adult and getting that much glee, that much joy from talking about how you’re trying to indoctrinate children,” Gonzales comments, adding, “It’s really sick, these people. These people need mental help.”

