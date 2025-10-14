Liberal media now claim Antifa doesn’t exist — despite years of their own reporting

Liberal media are pushing their latest narrative that Antifa does not actually exist — and is much less of a threat than right-wing terrorist groups.

However, despite their new talking points — which BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points out they've all adopted eerily at the same time — they’ve been reporting on Antifa’s existence for years.

“It's so interesting. Just like with everything else that the left wants to pretend isn’t happening, it’s not happening. Antifa isn’t a thing,” Gonzales mocks on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“However, one slight problem for them: The internet is forever,” she adds, before pulling up an ABC News article from 2021 with the headline, “After a year of protests, Portland residents have waning patience for antifa.”

The subhead read, “Rose City Antifa is one of the nation’s oldest active antifa groups.”

“Oh, okay, so back in 2021, we were actually not just talking about Antifa was a thing; we were actually dating how old the nation’s oldest active Antifa group was, because that’s how much of a thing we all could admit that they were,” Gonzales says.

ABC News then released a special on "Nightline" in 2021 interviewing members of Rose City Antifa, where they did not show the members' faces and altered their voices.

“The use of violence is a tactic of how we keep our communities safe,” one of the members told the interviewer.

“The use of violence is there to maintain safety for us and make sure that when people like Proud Boys or Nazis or fascists come to our city and want to do that harm, then we are not allowing that,” the member said.

“There are a lot of reasons why people would engage in property destruction. I think that one of the reasons that people will break windows is a lot of times like symbolic of the way that the city will protect things of material value but not its people,” they added.

“It’s just symbolic,” Gonzales comments. “The vandalism is just symbolic.”

“Reason that out in your head, why it makes you a fascist or a communist to, you know, believe in things like property rights. It’s kind of the opposite. But these people, they just said it themselves,” she continues.

“But now we’re supposed to believe it doesn’t exist,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.