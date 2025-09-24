Mainstream media ignores growing wave of leftist attacks

There have been multiple left-wing politically motivated attacks since the murder of Charlie Kirk — but you won’t hear about it from the mainstream media.

In New Hampshire, 23-year-old Hunter Nadeau allegedly opened fire on a wedding at a New Hampshire country club, killing one and wounding two other adults. Nadeau may have been a former employee of the club, but that doesn’t appear to be his main reason for the attack.

“Hunter Nadeau, a former employee of the country club, had not worked at the business for a year. And so you’re like, ‘Oh, that’s just a disgruntled employee.’ No, actually, it’s political violence, because he wasn’t just shouting just random things,” Sara Gonzales explains.

“He was actually saying something very specific, according to a witness,” she continues.

That witness reported hearing the suspect shout "free Palestine" during the attack.

“Oh, okay, ‘Free Palestine,’” Gonzales comments. “And after Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air, someone shot up a local ABC station in Sacramento, California. [The suspect] was arrested, then released on bail."

"Because California doesn’t believe in locking up criminals, and the FBI had to step in and arrest him again because he was still posting a bunch of extreme left-wing things to social media,” she continues.

But these two aren’t the only ones.

“And then, of course, two people arrested by the FBI for allegedly planting a bomb under a local Fox News van in Salt Lake City. It just so happened to be Fox, literally right after Charlie was assassinated,” Gonzales says.

“It’s almost like the point is to kill us and intimidate us into silence,” she adds.

