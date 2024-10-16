Man accused of third Trump assassination attempt SPEAKS OUT in Blaze exclusive interview

Last Saturday on Oct. 12, Donald Trump spoke at a presidential campaign rally in Coachella, California. At the event, a man by the name of Vem Miller was arrested and accused of plotting a potential third assassination attempt against Donald Trump. According to reports, Miller was allegedly in possession of fake passports, license plates, and VIP passes and brought illegal guns that were loaded to the rally.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco even said that they likely prevented a third Trump assassination attempt.

However, Miller, who posted bail on the 13 and was released from jail, is now speaking out about his version of the story — which is nothing like the mainstream’s reports.

Yesterday, he joined Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” to counter what he claims are lies.

Miller is not only a Trump supporter, he’s also a Sara supporter.



“He follows me on Instagram,” said Sara.

According to reports, Miller “had multiple passports with different names, an unregistered vehicle, a fake license plate,” she recounts. “Can you set the record straight on that?”

“If I had fake passports or fake IDs, that's actually a crime, and at the end of all this, I wasn't cited for any of the things that [Bianco] mentioned,” Miller explained.

“I have my citation right here,” he continued, holding the document up to the camera. “It says nothing about, you know, fake IDs, counterfeit passports; it says nothing about, you know, fake license plates. Therefore, you know, if it didn't appear on that, then obviously what I was doing was not unlawful.”

“You were telling [law enforcement at the rally], ‘Hey, I showed up, I’ve got VIP credentials, I do have loaded weapons in the back of my car,”’ Sara said, asking Miller to confirm that he “self-reported.“

“Yeah, I just report to them; they usually say, you know, ‘Just leave [the guns] in your car,’” Miller explained, adding that this has always worked for him at previous Trump rallies. He also clarified that there is “a quarter of a mile of distance,” perhaps even “half a mile,” between the parking lot and the rally.

“These are two separate locations, so this idea that I was going into a Trump rally with guns is not true,” he assured.

“I watched your video that you put out on social media, and you say that this arresting officer was verbally making statements that were very anti-Donald Trump. Do you think that this is why he treated you like this? Do you think that this is where this narrative came from?” Sara asked, noting the difference between the arresting officer and Sheriff Bianco, who “does seem to be a Trump supporter.”

“I overheard [the arresting officer] saying derogatory remarks,” responded Miller, adding that “maggots and stupid Trump people” were among the slurs used.

Miller suspects that the officer who apprehended him was either trying to “put a Trump fan into a torturous experience,” or Sheriff Bianco has “governor aspirations” and was trying to orchestrate an opportunity for himself to be the hero. According to reports online, it wouldn’t be the first time Bianco has done something to gain the attention of the media.

“In 2020, he was seen kneeling at BLM riots after saying that he was part of the Oathkeepers,” Miller told Sara.

He assumes that Bianco is just another “slave to the media.”

To learn more about what comes next for Miller (likely a lawsuit), watch the episode above.

