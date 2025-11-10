Media LIES, claims ICE raided day care after illegal immigrant arrest

The mainstream media has yet again been caught in a lie about an illegal immigrant, this time by falsely accusing ICE of targeting a day care and traumatizing children.

“Parents want answers after feds arrest day care teacher — ‘It has destroyed us,’ one headline from the Chicago Sun-Times reads. Another reads, “Chicago mayor condemns ICE arrest of daycare teacher in front of children: ‘shocked the conscience.’”

“Was that dramatic enough?” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales asks. “I mean, that sounds really, really dramatic. That sounds terrible,” she continues, before playing a clip of the arrest — which showed the day care teacher resisting while being led outside of the day care and then calming down.

“It turns out,” Gonzales explains, “this woman — not such a good person. ... An illegal alien from Colombia, Diana Patricia Santillana Galeano.”

“So, she was here because the Biden administration released her into the United States. And last month, apparently, she reportedly paid for human smugglers to illegally bring her 17-year-old and 16-year-old children into the United States via the southern border,” she continues.

“Not sure if she knew this before — certainly she knows it now — that facilitating human smuggling is actually a crime. It’s not a good thing to enrich the coyotes’ pockets to bring a 16- and 17-year-old on a dangerous journey where there are lots of rapes and crimes that occur along the way,” she adds.

However, while the mainstream media has claimed that ICE targeted the day care specifically to drag the illegal immigrant out, the Department of Homeland Security is telling a much different story.

“ICE law enforcement did NOT target a day care. Officers attempted to conduct a targeted traffic stop of this female illegal alien from Colombia. Officers attempted to pull over this vehicle, which was registered to a female illegal alien, with sirens and emergency lights, but the male driver refused to pull the vehicle over,” DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“Law enforcement pursued the vehicle before the assailant sped into a shopping plaza where he and the female passenger fled the vehicle. They ran into a day care and attempted to barricade themselves inside the day care — recklessly endangering the children inside. The illegal alien female was arrested inside a vestibule, not in the school,” she added.

“I personally think that that ire could just be turned onto the illegal and her cohort, who decided to run into the day care to seek refuge when they weren’t already there. They were completely endangering children, bringing all of these children into this situation that they didn’t have to,” Gonzales comments.

“If you want to be mad at someone for that situation,” she continues, “maybe be mad at the illegal who put the day care in that situation in the first place. But that would require critical thinking. The Democrats don’t have that. The mainstream media certainly doesn’t have that.”

“The American people are just done with this,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.