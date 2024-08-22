DNC theatrics continue as GASLIGHTING takes the main stage

The Democratic National Convention continues despite the raging protests of confused pro-Palestinian Democrat voters standing outside in Chicago — and day two was one for the books.

Not only did the show feature a cringeworthy dance routine from Chuck Schumer and an awkward entrance by VP pick Tim Walz, but it also featured a very special, famous guest.

That guest was Michelle Obama, and she used the opportunity to give her best pro-Kamala performance to the American people, as she talked about “hope.”

“Until recently, I have mourned the dimming of that hope, and maybe you’ve experienced the same feelings — that deep pit in my stomach, a palpable sense of dread about the future,” Obama told the crowd.

“She’s talking about this ‘hope’ that she felt like was just escaping us, it was getting dimmer and dimmer until now that Kamala Harris is running,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” says, adding, “You guys have been in charge the last three and a half years.”

“In fact, you guys have been in charge 12 of the last 16 years,” she continues, stifling a yell. “Why do you think things might not be going so hot?”

Not only have the Democrats been in charge a majority of the past 16 years, Kamala Harris is the second most powerful position in an administration that has left the border open wide and continues to gaslight the American people about prices at the grocery store.

“But that crowd is probably too stupid to figure that out,” Gonzales comments.

Glenn Beck’s chief writer and researcher, Jason Buttrill, is in full agreement.

“So are their candidates, to be perfectly honest,” he laughs, adding, “as you point out, they’ve only lost power in the last 12 years for four years. That’s it. And pretty much everything that happened was wiped out on day one of Biden’s presidency through executive order.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.