How will SCOTUS rule on controversial ‘gender care’ for minors?

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to Tennessee’s ban on transgender medical treatments for minors, which will set a major precedent for the rest of the country.

While the Supreme Court can be unpredictable considering the mixed bag of justices, Sara Gonzales believes the odds are in the conservatives' — and thus the children's — favor.

“I mean, SCOTUS now has an opportunity to set the precedent here on irrevocably sterilizing an entire generation,” Gonzales says. “I’m never fully confident on anything Supreme Court-related, there are too many wishy-washy conservatives on that court.”

“But I like our odds here,” she adds, noting that the plaintiffs were denied their appeal to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.

The plaintiffs in the case claim that the state’s ban on transgender medical treatments for minors violates the 14th Amendment.

“They say that the ban on gender procedures for minors violates the equal protection clause by preventing them from accessing medical treatments that are available to others,” Gonzales explains.

“This is their main argument: ‘We are an oppressed minority being discriminated against because we are transgender,’” she adds.

However, transgender adults are capable of getting the procedure.

“They can still go set an appointment, chop off their balls, chop off their breasts, chop off apparently whatever body part you like as long as you get the right doctor. Now, if you did it yourself, you’d be in an insane asylum. But you can chop off whatever you’d like once you’re an adult,” Gonzales says, adding, “It’s just the kids that are protected.”

Not only are transgender adults capable of making irreversible surgical alterations to their body, transgender adults are supported by nearly every large institution.

“So, the ban was upheld by the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals as I mentioned,” Gonzales explains, “which said that the plaintiffs were in fact very much not an oppressed minority.”

