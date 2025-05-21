MUST WATCH: New documentary reveals heartbreaking COVID vaccine stories they kept secret

On May 16, House Bill 3441 passed the Texas House and is now pending in the Senate.

“All that this means is if you are going to advertise in this state for your vaccine, then you are going to be held responsible. … If your vaccine harms these people, you're going to be held liable. You don't get immunity here in the state of Texas,” says Sara Gonzales of “Come and Take It.”

If it passes the Senate and is signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott (R), and Sara suspects it will be, it’s a step toward COVID-19 accountability, which we’ve seen very little of thus far.

The bill’s importance comes to life in “Follow the Silenced,” a documentary Sara urges everyone to watch.

“If you want to know why this new bill that was passed by the Texas House is so important, go check out this documentary,”’ she says.

The recently released film follows people who trusted the “experts” in medicine and the government during the COVID-19 pandemic and paid for it with horrific vaccine injuries that range from being “permanently disabled” to “not here on this earth any more.”

Sara plays some of the most disturbing clips from the film.

1. Ernesto Ramirez Jr., 16

Ernesto Ramirez is “a father who will never kiss his son again, never hug his son again, never be able to tell his son I love you ever again,” laments Sara.

Ramirez, not wanting to see his 16-year-old son Jr. get sick, took him in to be vaccinated. He died from myocarditis five days after receiving the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

“When I got to the hospital, they just acted like nothing. They just said, ‘Oh, your son's dead,’ like it meant nothing,” says a sobbing Ramirez.

Myocarditis was a known side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, but it was downplayed as a rare and mild condition that could be solved with a quick scan and some ibuprofen.

“There is no such thing as mild myocarditis,” says Sara. “I spoke to one of the most world-renowned, most published cardiac doctors in the world, Peter McCullough. … I asked him, ‘Is there such a thing as mild myocarditis?’ He said, ‘Absolutely not. … There's no mild anything when it comes to damaging the heart."’

Further, “Children were not prone to any sort of long-term, devastating effects from [COVID-19],” and yet the vaccine, which was a far greater risk to children’s health, was pushed on them anyway.

2. Maddie DeGary, 12

Maddie DeGary was a normal, healthy 12-year-old when her parents enrolled her in Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine trial for adolescents.

After her first booster shot, Maddie started experiencing strange symptoms, like “electrical shocks going through her body” and “ice cold, swollen” fingers. This eventually developed into frequent fainting spells and trouble breathing.

Horrifying video footage from the documentary shows Maddie passing out, gasping for air, and sobbing, as her dad screams in the background.

“Her parents trusted the experts and trusted the government, and her life now will never be the same,” says Sara.

3. Houston Methodist Hospital whistleblower Jennifer Bridges

Jennifer Bridges was an intensive care unit nurse who was fired from Houston Methodist Hospital for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Following her firing, she became a prominent figure speaking out against the mandate, arguing that it violated personal choice and wasn’t safe.

“20-, 30-year-old people — perfectly healthy, no comorbidities, very active — were coming in, and they've got a blood clot in each leg, one in each side of the lung, covered in [deep vein thromboses] or [pulmonary embolisms] and blood clots. That doesn't happen,” she says. “Then you look at their chart, and there's no reason for this to happen, but when you go to their vaccine history, sure enough, you'd see, oh, they took the shot a week ago.”

Video footage shows medical staff examining enormous blood clots they had removed from one of these patients.

“I would just really strongly encourage you guys to go watch this documentary,” says Sara. “Bring your kleenex; bring your tissues with you. It’s gut-wrenching, but it's just so important that everyone hears these people's stories so we make sure that this never happens again.”

To see the clips from “Follow the Silenced” and hear more of Sara’s commentary, watch the clip above.

