NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani’s wife mourns pro-Hamas influencer

New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has been considered a questionable character by those on the right since he began his campaign — and now his wife, Rama Duwaji, is drawing their ire as well.

Duwaji took to social media to publicly mourn the death of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi, who openly celebrated the October 7, 2023, massacre in Israel.

“Beloved Jafarawi,” she wrote on her Instagram story, pairing it with four broken heart emojis.

Jafarawi was confirmed killed Sunday in clashes between Hamas and other Palestinian factions.

“This guy that his wife is so enamored with was also a crisis actor. He was showing up at all kinds of different incidents, playing all kinds of different parts, blaming Israel for certain things. And the Palestinians have a real habit of faking these events and putting them on film and doing it for a camera, and then they show it to the world,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“And he participated in, I don't know how many of those. And then he’s killed by some kind of Hamas, anti-Hamas gang. I guess the factions are now battling for control of Gaza right now,” he continues.

“It’s inconceivable that Zohran Mamdani and his wife are going to be the first couple of New York City," he adds.

"It’s an insult to the history and the legacy of New York City,” Gonzales says.

“This is what happens when your other option is one of the worst people that humanity has ever provided to us, Andrew Cuomo, who is just awful in every single way,” BlazeTV host Stu Burguiere agrees.

“You’ll have to forgive me,” he continues, “for not rooting for a man who ... basically is responsible for the deaths of thousands of people, and the people he left in the state, he mostly groped.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.