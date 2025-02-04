New information on the Black Hawk-airliner collision only fuels new questions

More time has passed since the plane crash at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport that resulted in the tragic loss of 67 lives — but there are still more questions than answers.

“The more that we see, the more information that we get, it just leaves you scratching your head going, ‘What the hell is going on?’” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

In a video released of the collision, the Black Hawk helicopter flies through the clear skies and straight into the American Airlines flight.

“It just boggles the mind how this could happen on a clear night,” Gonzales says, noting that the helicopter “seemed to be barreling full speed ahead into the plane” and was flying “outside of its approved flight path.”

President Donald Trump also commented on the devastating crash, writing in a post on Truth Social that “The Blackhawk helicopter was flying too high, by a lot.”

“It was far above the 200 foot limit. That’s not really too complicated to understand, is it???” He continued.

“I very much appreciate president Trump’s transparency here, because that is what the American people need, and he has been very transparent since the moment it happened in blasting this and saying ‘we have to get to the bottom of this,’” Gonzales comments.

“There’s human error, but half a mile on a clear night. I’m just saying, it’s not completely out of reach that some of the comments online are ‘Was this intentional?’” BlazeTV contributor Jaco Booyens chimes in.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” Eric July adds.

