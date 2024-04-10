Sage Steele says her 2021 Biden interview was ‘heavily scripted’ by ESPN execs, but the sports network likely wasn’t the head of the snake

Former ESPN journalist Sage Steele, who’s now an independent podcaster, has revealed that her 2021 interview with Joe Biden was “heavily scripted.”

“It was so structured, and I was told, ‘You will say every word that we write out. You will not deviate from this script,’” she told Fox News in an interview, adding that “every single question was scripted and gone over dozens of times by many executives.”

“I knew that this was a lot bigger than just the wonderful editors that I worked with. This went up to the ‘fourth floor,’ as we said, where all the bosses, the top executives, [and] the decision-makers are,” she continued.

“I think it's obvious to anyone paying attention why ESPN executives needed her to stick to the script when interviewing the dementia patient in chief, seeing as the network decided years ago to just carry water for the Democrats no matter the cost,” says Sara Gonzales.

BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden, however, thinks the ESPN execs who were puppeteering Sage’s interview with the president aren't where the chain of command stopped.

“Who is ESPN owned by?” he asks.

For those who don’t know, the answer is Disney.

“Interesting,” says Marsden. “It’s almost as if there are these conglomerates that have a vested interest in the Democratic Party.”

“I’ll go one further on that same line,” says Jason Buttrill, “dedicated interest in propaganda.”

“If you’re writing the script, you’re not allowing a journalist to be a journalist and get information out. You’re just spewing propaganda,” he continues.

So what’s making the majority of these journalists so willing to regurgitate the leftist narrative? Is it because they genuinely believe in left-wing ideologies?

According to Marsden, some probably do buy into the wokeism, but many others are just “scared of losing their jobs.”

As an actor, “I know all about that,” he says. “If you stray away from the narrative, you get canceled, and then once you get canceled, you can't get any more work so then you're out there working at Trader Joe's.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.