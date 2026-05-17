Sara Gonzales drops bombshell after latest H-1B confrontation: $266K forgiven PPP Loan, 911 call & ChatGPT cease & desist

In her latest H-1B investigation , BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales confronted the owner of Great America Technologies in Frisco/Plano, Texas, over suspected fraud. After trying for months to visit the business’ registered address, only to find an empty office suite where multiple H-1B employees are supposedly working, as well as a defunct phone number and website, Sara finally tracked down Nagarjuna Reddy Sakam at his personal residence.

She pressed him on the company’s multiple H-1B sponsorships according to USCIS data, the lack of visible evidence of business operations, and whether or not Nagarjuna was illegally running the business, which originally was registered under his wife’s name, before he obtained his green card.

When Sara demanded that he present her with the company’s public access files — a legal requirement for any American business sponsoring H-1B employees — Nagarjuna reacted defensively. The confrontation led to a heated back-and-forth that culminated in Nagarjuna threatening Sara with a lawsuit and Sara vowing to report his business to the authorities.

On this episode of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered,” Sara drops the latest bombshell on her investigations into Nagarjuna’s Great America Technologies, Inc.

She warns: “I hope that you've taken your blood pressure medication before watching this. If you haven't, you can hit pause and go make sure that you do that, because this is really going to piss you off.”

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Shortly after their confrontation, Sara discovered that 20 minutes after she left Nagarjuna’s residence at his request, he allegedly called 911 and tried to “file a complaint” on her forf questioning the legality of his business operations. The call resulted in “no legal action against [her].”

He then allegedly sent her a poorly worded “ChatGPT cease-and-desist letter,” accusing her of trespassing, invasive questioning, unlawfully recording him, and harassment and intimidation.

But that’s just the beginning of what Sara discovered.

During their viral confrontation, Nagarjuna repeatedly insisted that he was “paying taxes to the government.”

Sara found out, however, that Great America Technologies Inc. had taken out a significant PPP loan.

“[Nagarjuna] actually took an insane amount of money as a PPP loan handout that was forgiven,” she says, citing ProPublica data .

“[It] is a total, my friends, of $266,542 taken from us,” she adds.

Sara believes the numbers are suspicious.

“I'm just wondering why on earth a software consulting company with only remote workers and no one working in office would need to take out PPP loans for payroll,” she says skeptically. “Make that make sense, because this was a time when literally every technology company in the world was thriving and making more profits than they ever had because they were already set up to work remote.”

“Over $260,000 of our taxpayer money that I'm legally paying that you just had — poof — just forgiven. I'm wondering what was that money actually spent on,” Sara wonders.

"You want to file a lawsuit? Go ahead,” she challenges. “I would love the opportunity for discovery.”

Sara believes justice is coming for Nagarjuna.

“Harmeet Dhillon, the U.S. assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division, who has been on this very issue, liked the video enough to repost it,” says Sara. “So you may get very familiar with her and her attorneys very soon.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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