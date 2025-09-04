Sara Gonzales wonders: Will latest Epstein document dump backfire?

On Tuesday, September 2, the House Oversight Committee released over 33K pages of Jeffrey Epstein-related documents. Once again, it seems that the majority of the information had already been released.

Even the tiny bit of new information proved to be disappointing — most notably the infamous missing minute from Epstein’s prison cell surveillance footage on the night he supposedly committed suicide. The latest document dump provided the missing time, but it revealed nothing of consequence.

“I love this administration, but they seem to be just bungling every single aspect of this particular issue in ways that I just can’t quite comprehend,” says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“Everything about this stinks.”

“Obviously people are saying, ‘This isn’t enough. We want the rest of the files, and more importantly, we don’t just want a file dump. We want something to be given to us in an organized manner that says who the hell was helping traffic children, who the hell was having sex with children, who knew about it, who was in on it,’” Sara says.

“I want to know who was committing crimes against children, and I want them to suffer greatly from it. And I think that that’s what the majority of Americans want.”

It appears to be what Epstein’s victims want as well. The day following the document dump, a group of nine alleged Epstein survivors held a press conference on Capitol Hill and threatened to compile their own list of names if the government fails to do so.

“We know the names. Many of us were abused by them,” survivor Lisa Phillips said.

“I want to understand this so badly because I believe in President Trump. I believe in the America First agenda,” Sara said.

But she can’t ignore the discrepancy between his campaign promise to declassify the Epstein files — which everyone assumed would include the client list — and the administration’s refusal to release specific names.

“Thus far, this administration, not President Trump himself, but the people who have been in charge” have done nothing but “[gaslight] the American public,” Sara says.

She expresses frustration and confusion about how Attorney General Pam Bondi made a spectacle of passing out Epstein binders to conservative influencers, including Blaze Media’s Liz Wheeler, at the first Cabinet meeting to tease a big Epstein unveiling that never came.

“It’s incomprehensible how badly this has been bungled,” Sara reiterates.

She fears that as long as names are kept secret, President Trump risks fueling false accusations against him.

During the press conference, one alleged victim said, “[Epstein] bragged about his powerful friends, including our current president, Donald Trump. It was his biggest brag, actually.”

“That is what has gone viral. That is what you’re going to see on CNN. That is what you’re going to see on MSNBC,” Sara says.

What we will almost certainly not see on mainstream news is the snippet from NBC’s exclusive interview with the victims where they all admitted they never once saw President Trump engaged in inappropriate behavior.

“No one has been able to tie Donald Trump to anything related to any of the disgusting, despicable acts that Jeffrey Epstein did with children. ... But the problem is that if the government, if this administration, does not take charge of what is in whatever these files are and show it to the American people, you are going to have people like that woman” shaping a false narrative around President Trump, Sara says.

“We need the truth, and we need it from this administration,” she adds.

To hear more of her commentary, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.