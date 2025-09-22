Scumbag ‘squad’ trashes Charlie Kirk — and Donald Trump hits back

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) drew the ire of the president when she publicly and proudly made horrific comments regarding Charlie Kirk in the wake of his murder.

“I do believe those of you who are interested in rewriting this hateful man’s history are full of s**t,” Omar told her audience to the shocking sound of applause.

“I don’t know. I think you’re the one that’s full of s**t, Ilhan, because you guys have to keep misrepresenting the things that he said to try to paint him as some sort of hateful person,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, disturbed.

President Trump is on the same page as Gonzales.

“I think she should be impeached. I think she’s terrible. Is she originally from Somalia? So, how are they doing this? How’s their government? Do they have a president? Do they have a council? Do they have anything? Do they have police? I love these people. They come from a place with nothing. Nothing. No anything. And then they tell us how to run our country,” President Trump told reporters on Air Force One.

“She should be impeached. And it should happen fast,” he added.

But Trump wasn’t done. He went on to attack the “squad” member on Truth Social , writing, “Ilhan Omar’s Country of Somalia is plagued by a lack of central Government control, persistent Poverty, Hunger, Resurgent Terrorism, Piracy, decades of Civil War, Corruption, and pervasive Violence.”

“All of this, and Ilhan Omar tells us how to run America! P.S. Wasn’t she the one that married her brother in order to gain Citizenship??? What SCUM we have in our Country, telling us what to do, and how to do it,” he added.

Omar wasn’t the only member of “the squad” to go after Kirk following his assassination.

“We should be clear about who Charlie Kirk was. His rhetoric and beliefs were ignorant, uneducated, and sought to disenfranchise millions of Americans, far from the working, quote, ‘working tirelessly to promote unity,’ unquote, asserted by the majority in this resolution,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez (D-N.Y.) said.

“This bitch was serving up, like, jack and cokes 10 years ago, and she’s going to talk about Charlie Kirk being uneducated,” Gonzales says.

“I’m just done with these people. But you know what?” she asks. “There is one thing that I am so happy about ... which is that the masks are off.”

“At a time where the entire country, the average American, is horrified by everything that they’ve seen, is horrified by the fact that Charlie Kirk would be innocently sitting ready to have a conversation with those who disagree with him and just be picked off like that, publicly executed in front of the entire world. Everyone else is horrified,” she explains.

“These sociopaths in Congress, these Democrat sociopaths are the only ones ... who say this stuff,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.