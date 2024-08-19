Abuse of power: Kamala’s Secret Service BREAKS into salon, steals candy, and uses the bathroom?

The Secret Service is still facing accusations of incompetency following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump — but it has just dug itself into an even bigger hole.

Recently released video footage allegedly shows the Secret Service covering a Massachusetts small business owner's security camera during a Harris rally before breaking into the establishment to use the bathroom.

Now, they’re under even more scrutiny.

“They broke into the salon to use the bathroom, they let rally attendees use the bathroom, they stole candy off of the desks and then when they were done ransacking this poor woman’s salon and using it to take a dump, they just left it unlocked for the rest of the day and never took the tape off the security camera,” Sara Gonzales says, disgusted.

While the Secret Service claims its agents would never do such a thing, the video footage says otherwise.

“I don’t know any more example of feeling like you’re above the law than the Biden-Harris administration’s Secret Service breaking into someone’s property so that they can use the crapper,” Gonzales comments.

Investigative journalist for Blaze News Steve Baker understands why they might have done this.

“If you’re a DEI hire, and you’ve been trained in that, and you’re a recent graduate of college and you’ve gone through that type of programming of cultural Marxism, then you can just effectively be a squatter anywhere you want,” Baker explains.

“They’re demonstrating for us who and what they’ve been trained to be in the way they think about the rest of us. What’s yours is mine,” he adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.