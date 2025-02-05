Confirmation hearings confirm Democrat senators are NOT up to the task

Kash Patel's and Tulsi Gabbard’s confirmation hearings have revealed not only just how fit for the job the two are but also how absolutely unfit for the job their detractors are.

“I feel like there used to be a time when being a senator was a very prestigious, esteemed position, and I just want to say, Hawaii is not sending their best when it comes to senators,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments, referring to a recent line of questioning between Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) and Kash Patel at the Senate confirmation hearings.

“Did you make money?” Hirono asked Patel.

“You have that information,” Patel responded.

“So you refuse to answer the question,” Hirono fired back, before Patel responded again, “I answered 1,300 pages.”

“No answer, and yet you spread dangerous misinformation,” Hirono added.

“He just answered the question, ma’am, and as he said, ‘I answered 1,300 pages of questions.’ Like what more do you want?” Gonzales says, laughing. “They’re not sending their best.”

Senator Mark Warner of Virginia didn’t fare much better than Hirono when he grilled Trump pick Tulsi Gabbard.

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” Gabbard said during a line of questioning from Warner. “He also released information that exposed the United States government’s illegal programs.”

“I’m asking whether your legislation and your words are still your beliefs? Yes or no,” Warner protested.

“I’m making myself very clear. Edward Snowden broke the law. He released information about the United States government’s illegal activities,” Gabbard responded, while Warner attempted to interrupt. “If I may just finish my thoughts, sir,” she said calmly.

“In this role that I’ve been nominated for, if confirmed as director of national intelligence, I will be responsible for protecting our nation’s secrets, and I have four immediate steps that I would take to prevent another Snowden-like leak,” Gabbard continued.

Gonzales is impressed.

“I thought that was a very poised response to the question of, ‘But if the United States government is breaking laws, is there a certain level of responsibility that someone has to disclose that to the American people?’” Gonzales asks.

