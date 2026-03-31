‘Socialists and geriatrics’: Alex Stein INFILTRATES No Kings

Alex Stein spent the weekend navigating multiple events across Texas, where he had some extremely strange encounters — including one where he claims to have been “sexually assaulted” by a transgender man.

His first stop was the No Kings protest in Dallas, which he tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales was full of “socialists” and “geriatrics.”

“If you had to summarize what you saw into two words, what would that be?” Gonzales asks Stein.

“Socialists and geriatrics,” he tells Gonzales. “There was a lot of young people for the Mamdani vibe, and then everybody else was 70. … There was a woman that stopped me that went to school with my dad. My dad’s 71 years old.”

“I kept getting hit by elderly people,” Stein says, showing a clip of him being swarmed by angry protesters.

While Stein didn’t enjoy being attacked by protesters, he wasn’t surprised that he was.

“They’re impulsive. They’re on SSRIs, so they’re out of touch with reality, and they just kind of react. That's probably how they treat their, you know, caretaker at the retirement home,” Stein says.

Stein also braved a “furry” convention in Dallas, and what he saw there wasn’t much better.

“I had more trepidation at the furry fiesta than I did at the No Kings protest, because everybody knows these people are lunatics, and you and I have gone to all these child drag shows where they’re trying to groom kids,” Stein tells Gonzales.

“It felt like a bunch of adults that are doing this cosplay as an animal, but they were trying to relate to kids. It was very weird. The vibes in there, you know, was something that was kind of indescribable. … Like a gay event but not gay. Even weirder than a gay event,” he continues.

But that wasn’t Stein’s last stop.

“There was another place where they were letting their freak flags fly. … I feel like this was your Super Bowl weekend, Alex,” Gonzales says, referring to a "Trans Day of Visibility" rally in Dallas where Stein was “sexually assaulted” by a transgender “man.”

“That was new and a first for me to get kissed at the trans rally. I’d never seen that in my life. And you know, it really kind of exposes them for being perverts and creeps and making everything about sex,” Stein says.

“They have autogynephilia. They’re doing it because they have some sort of sexual perversion. Like they’re sexually motivated to do this,” he continues. “So honestly, I shouldn’t be surprised that I got sexually assaulted at the 'Trans Day of Visibility.'”

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