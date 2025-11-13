Sorry, liberals — the Epstein emails don’t nail Trump

Just one day after their shutdown fiasco, Democrats have released new Epstein emails in an attempt to incriminate President Trump — but their plan has backfired miserably.

“They magically discovered and released some new emails from Jeffrey Epstein. And you’ll never believe: They finally got him. They got him. House Democrats release Epstein emails that mention Donald Trump,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales jokes.

One email, Gonzales says, “looks pretty bad” and reveals Epstein saying the “dog that hasn’t barked is Trump,” before saying that a redacted victim “spent hours” at Epstein’s house with the now-president though he had “never once been mentioned.”

The victim’s name turned out to be Virginia Giuffre, who has “gone on record multiple times and said that President Trump did nothing wrong.”

“There is so much sworn testimony that she has provided about it. … She is on the record saying Trump couldn’t have been friendlier and that he never had sex with her or any of those underage girls,” Gonzales explains.

“The Democrats didn’t redact it because they care about protecting victims. They redacted it because they didn’t want you to be able to go, ‘I think there’s more to that. I don’t know that I buy that,’” she continues.

In another email thread between Epstein and journalist Michael Wolff discussing CNN preparing to ask Trump about his relationship with Epstein, Epstein asks Wolff what his answer would be for Trump if he could “craft an answer for him.”

“I think you should let him hang himself. If he says he hasn’t been on the plane or to the house, then that gives you a valuable PR and political currency. You can hang him in a way that potentially generates a positive benefit for you, or, if it really looks like he could win, you could save him, generating a debt,” Wolff replied.

“Of course, it is possible that, when asked, he’ll say Jeffrey is a great guy and has gotten a raw deal and is a victim of political correctness, which is to be outlawed in a Trump regime,” he added.

Gonzales, again, is not fazed by the left’s new “evidence.”

“Right off the bat, you know, Michael Wolff is not only very aware of what Jeffrey Epstein is doing because he mentions the island … and yet, instead of calling the police, dialing up the FBI, giving some sort of law enforcement or federal official or, I don’t know, literally anyone who could help these young girls who are being trafficked, this guy, instead of doing any of that, he’s just like, ‘I’m going to give PR advice to Jeffrey Epstein,’” Gonzales says.

Not only that, but Wolff’s career as a journalist has been spent writing negative books on Donald Trump.

“A Trump-hater that stands to profit off of a scandal for President Trump. Got it. Not a guy I’m willing to trust,” Gonzales says.

The last email cherry-picked by the Democrats is an email from Epstein to Michael Wolff, where he writes a redacted victim's name and the word Mar-a-Lago and says, “Trump said he asked me to resign. Never a member ever. Of course he knew about the girls as he asked Ghislaine to stop.”

“So that doesn’t track with Donald Trump participating in anything, as he asked him to stop. We already know that Donald Trump said, ‘You cannot be a member of Mar-a-Lago any more. You cannot set foot on my property any more.’ We already know that to be true,” Gonzales comments.

Gonzales also notes that not too long ago, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) revealed that Trump was an FBI informant ordered to help take Epstein down.

“It would make a whole lot of sense,” she says.

