Steve Bannon sentenced to prison; says ‘look at the rise of MAGA’

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon has been ordered to report to prison on July 1 due to contempt of Congress charges after defying the subpoena from the January 6 committee.

His sentence is set to last four months, which Sara Gonzales notes is suspicious.

“It’s not lost on me, shouldn’t be lost on you — it’s July 1. It’s a four-month prison sentence, ok? So, July, August, September, October, November. So, Steve Bannon will now be sidelined until November during campaign season,” she says wearily.

The judge had previously paused the sentence when it was handed down in October 2022 while Bannon appealed his conviction, but the judge has just ruled that the original reasons behind the postponement no longer apply after the Circuit Court of Appeals ruled unanimously against his position.

But Bannon could not have made it clearer that he’s not giving up and that Trump supporters have a lot to look forward to as the election nears.

“I’ve got great lawyers, and we’re going to go all the way to the Supreme Court if we have to,” Bannon said after his bail was revoked.



Bannon then addressed the Justice Department: “They’re not going to shut up Trump. They’re not going to shut up Navarro. They’re not going to shut up Bannon, and they’re certainly not going to shut up MAGA.”

“Look at the rise of MAGA. Look at the rise of Donald Trump. If the election was held today, according to Harry Enten over at CNN, President Trump would win in a landslide,” he added. “This is about one thing. This is about shutting down the MAGA movement, shutting down grassroots conservatives, shutting down president Trump.”

“Not only are we winning, we are going to prevail, and every number and every poll shows that. There’s nothing that can shut me up, and nothing that will shut me up. There’s not a prison built or jail built that will ever shut me up.”

“All victory to MAGA, we’re going to win this, we’re going to win at the Supreme Court, and more importantly we’re going to win on November 5 in an amazing landslide with the Senate, the House and also Donald J. Trump back as President of the United States,” he concluded.

Like Gonzales, Stu Burguiere is well aware that this has everything to do with the upcoming election.

“It would be great if the people in Washington trusted us to make the decision that is really our decision to make. They keep trying to take it away from us in every way possible,” Stu Burguiere says. “They want to do everything except let this jury of 330 million people, and you know, millions of those voters, make the decision ourselves.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.