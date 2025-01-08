Sunny Hostin of ‘The View’ likens January 6 to the ‘Holocaust’ and ‘chattel slavery’

The list of unhinged comments that have come from the hosts of ABC’s “The View” is a long one.

And yesterday it got even longer when Sunny Hostin likened the Capitol riots that took place on January 6, 2021, to the Holocaust and slavery.

Sara Gonzales and BlazeTV contributors Matthew Marsden and Jaco Booyens discuss the ignorance of such an analogy.





By no means are Sara and the panel attempting to downplay or minimize January 6. It was a day of tragedy — just not the kind of tragedy the left is crying about.

While liberals and the mainstream media have perpetuated the fabricated narrative that fascist Trump incited his insurgent MAGA mob to go and overturn the election, Sara knows that the real tragedy of January 6 lies in the death of Ashli Babbitt and the harsh prison sentences of hundreds of Americans, many of whom were nonviolent bystanders.

“We're not minimizing the pain that other people have gone through,” says Marsden.

Sunny Hostin, on the other hand, not only maintained the left’s narrative that January 6 was a terror attack, but she even took it up a notch by comparing the event, which lasted one day and resulted in a handful of deaths, to the Holocaust and slavery, both of which lasted years and killed millions.

“January 6 was an atrocity, was one of the worst moments in American history,” she said, “and when you think about the worst moments in American history — you know like World War II ... the Holocaust, chattel slavery — we need to never forget because past becomes prologue if you forget and erase.”

“You've left me no choice but to mock you because clearly you cannot be a serious person and compare what happened on January 6 to the Holocaust,” laughs Sara.

While she admits that “there were people who did things that they shouldn't have done” on January 6, she believes that “the U.S. government urged them and entrapped them into doing that.”

