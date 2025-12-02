Texas bans Muslim Brotherhood from buying land — but is there more to the story?

It’s election season in the state of Texas, and Governor Greg Abbott (R) is kicking it off by getting tough on the issues that Texans care about — but BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales isn’t buying it.

“Greg Abbott’s policy is basically shaped by licking his finger and putting it up in the air to determine which direction the wind is blowing, and then making the most politically advantageous call to him that he thinks he could make in that time,” Gonzales says, pointing out that he’s historically been soft on the Islamification of Texas.

But now, he’s publicly taking a stand against it.

“Today, I designated the Muslim Brotherhood and Council on American-Islamic Relations as foreign terrorist and transnational criminal organizations. This bans them from buying or acquiring land in Texas and authorizes the Attorney General to sue to shut them down,” Abbott wrote in a post on X .

“So, yes, that is good policy. Yes, it’s a great social media post. It racked up all of the likes and the views. A lot of people outside of Texas are like, ‘Wow, Governor Abbott is so conservative. This is huge,’” Gonzales comments.

“First of all, ... CARE is now suing. So, we’ll see how that plays out. Of course, I do trust in our great attorney general, Ken Paxton, to be able to defend the state of Texas in these things. But it’s just, like, the biggest problem that I have is that we’re getting mixed messaging from Greg Abbott,” she continues.

Gonzales points out that while Abbott is saying he’s banning the Muslim Brotherhood from buying land in the state of Texas, he’s also helping fund the mosques and organizations that represent the Muslim Brotherhood with government grants.

“Explain to me how those things track. It’s almost like we’re in an election season, and in election seasons, we get real tough about the things that we hear people are really mad about, but we don’t actually care about — we don’t actually plan on following through,” Gonzales says.

“Because if you truly believe that these organizations are a problem, you will not only cut off all funding to any organization, any mosque, any association — I don’t care what it is. If it has ties to these organizations — Muslim Brotherhood, CARE, Hamas, and other organizations like it — you should not only cut off the funds; you should do literally everything within your power to shut these organizations down,” she continues.

And it’s not hard to see what these organizations are doing, as it’s happening “right in front of our faces.”

“They’re just doing it in broad daylight and expecting you to be too scared to say something for fear of being called an Islamophobe or a racist or a xenophobe,” Gonzales says.

“That’s what they’re expecting from you,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.