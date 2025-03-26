SCANDAL: Texas DEMOCRAT holds SECRET meetings on how to spend YOUR taxpayer money

Rep. Armando Walle isn’t just a Democrat; he's also the chairman of a subcommittee in Texas that helps determine how taxpayer dollars are spent in the state — and a radical leftist.

“In fact, on his own website, he boasts being an active member of not just the Democratic caucus, also the Women’s Health caucus and the LGBTQ caucus,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments.

Walle has also been posting on X about his meeting with Planned Parenthood advocates.

“Received a visit from Planned Parenthood @PPFA advocates who are urging Texas to prioritize women’s health. I am a strong advocate and ally for women’s healthcare,” he wrote in the post, which was accompanied by pictures of him with the advocates.

“Strong advocate for women’s health care, which we all know is really just code for women killing their babies in the womb. Somehow, we’re calling that health care now. I would call it anything but,” Gonzales says.

“But this is who Republican Dustin Burrows, the speaker of the House, has empowered as a chairman. Does this look conservative to you? Does this sound like something that you voted for? A radical leftist in charge of giving reports on how Texas should spend our taxpayer money? Is that what you voted for?” she continues.

Walle has also allegedly violated the Texas House rules three separate days just this month, when he arranged committee meetings for a total of over 15 hours without any audio or video recordings of those meetings — despite House rules requiring those recordings to be available to the public.

“That isn’t asking the Texas House to go above and beyond, to say, ‘Hey guys, Texas taxpayers, we are paying for you guys to be here right now. All that we ask is that whenever you hold your little meetings that you press record on the camera, you press record on the audio, you got your microphones on, and you speak into the microphone so all of the taxpayers across the state can come in and watch,’” Gonzales says.

“Because that is how the government should be,” she says, adding, “It should be 100% fully transparent.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.