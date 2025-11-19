The hostile Islamic takeover of America: ‘We will not stop until it enters every home’

When BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points out the Islamification of the U.S., she gets accused of working for Israel.

“I talk about it and people are like, ‘Oh, how’s that $7,000 you got from the Jews to talk about this?’ Like it doesn’t take a rocket scientist,” she says, before pointing out some very easy-to-understand facts — starting with Dearborn, Michigan.

According to the 2023 census, Dearborn’s population is 55% Muslim.

“They of course blast the call of prayer over giant loudspeakers five times a day as early as 5:00 a.m.,” Gonzales says, playing a clip from a TikTok account called “magamama5,” in which a woman records video as the call to prayer goes off.

Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud even spoke out against assimilation in a recent podcast appearance, saying, “I actually disavow the use of the term the melting pot. I actually don’t like it. Why? Because in a melting pot, when you’re talking about like a soup, everything looks the same, right?”

“The lettuce is lettuce, the tomato is tomato, the cucumber is cucumber, and they all complement each other,” he added.

“They all complement each other except when the cucumber wants to murder the tomato for not being Muslim,” Gonzales mocks.

But Dearborn is far from the only place being taken over.

As of 2020, New York housed 343 mosques, California 304, Texas 224, Florida 157, and New Jersey 141.

“I mean, you talk about Texas. … Texas is being completely inundated. Forty-eight mosques have opened in the state in the last two years,” Gonzales explains, noting that Texas Governor Greg Abbott (R) has given around $13 million of grant money to mosques.

And in another clip from New York City, a Muslim speaking at a rally yelled, “This is the correct religion. This is the religion that all of humanity needs to be a part of: Islam. And we will not stop until it enters every home.”

“Guys, when someone tells you who they really are, believe them,” Gonzales says.

