THESE woke leftists are encouraging nationwide Tesla burnings

Trump derangement syndrome was bad enough, but now the nation has been hit with a violent case of Elon derangement syndrome. And we mean violent literally — Tesla facilities all over the nation are under terrorist attack from the woke left, and what’s worse is that some Democrats are defending and/or encouraging the behavior (ahem, Tim Walz and Jasmine Crockett).

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” unpacks the glaring irony of the situation.

“So you have all of these radical environmentalists that like five seconds ago were like, ‘Elon Musk is our god because he provides us with cool electric cars’ … and now they're literally torching them,” she tells guests Jason Buttrill, Glenn Beck’s chief researcher and security expert, and Jaco Booyens, host of "The Bottom Line."

“You've got these Democrats; they hate DOGE; they can't stand that all of these taxpayer scams, these money laundering operations, are getting shut down, and Elon Musk is now the guy who's heading that up, and so they feel like they have to hate him,” she continues.

Sara then points to different people who have been encouraging Tesla burnings, including Jimmy Kimmel, who sarcastically told his audience not to burn Teslas, Rick Wilson of “The Lincoln Project,” who published an article titled “Kill Tesla, Save the Country,” and actor John Cusack, who’s been sharing digital cartoons that suggest Elon is a Nazi and that burning Tesla facilities is a stand for freedom.

On top of that, “journalist Andy Ngo found training materials on how to carry out this Tesla burning terrorist operation, including a pro tip not to use Molotov cocktails,” says Sara.

Another group went so far as doxxing Tesla owners.

“This is total terrorism,” says Sara. “They will burn [Tesla] to the ground because [leftists] didn’t get their way.”

“They do not love America; they love themselves,” says Booyens, noting that this attack on Tesla is no different from the BLM riots or the pro-Hamas protests on college campuses.

Jason calls the Tesla attacks “blind tribalism."

“They don’t even know what they’re burning Teslas for,” he says.

Barack Obama, whom all of these DOGE-hating, Tesla-burning individuals almost certainly supported, was actually the first one to come up with the idea of a federal department dedicated to efficiency.

Nobody had a problem with tackling government waste when the idea came from the left.

But because “orange man bad,” all the rampant fraud and corruption the DOGE uncovers is suddenly worth defending.

To hear more of the panel’s conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.