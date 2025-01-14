‘It’s been a political witch hunt’: Trump sentenced to an ‘unconditional discharge’

New York Judge Juan Merchan has decided to sentence Donald Trump to an “unconditional discharge,” which means he will face zero jail time and pay no fines.

“This has been a very terrible experience,” Trump said in response to the sentencing. “I think it’s been a tremendous setback for New York and the New York court system.”

“It’s been a political witch hunt. It was done to damage my reputation so that I’d lose the election. And obviously, that didn’t work and the people of our country got to see this firsthand, because they watched the case in your courtroom. They got to see this firsthand and then they voted, and I won.”

“They’ve been watching your trial, so they understood it was under a gag order where I couldn’t talk about aspects of the case that are very important,” he continued. “The fact is that I’m totally innocent. I did nothing wrong. They talked about business records and the business records were extremely accurately counted.”

“This has been a weaponization of government. They call it lawfare. Never happened to any extent like this but never happened in our country before,” he added.

Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” couldn’t agree with President-elect Trump more.

“He’s gone through all of this lawfare throughout the years, and all of these different cases, and they all end up fizzling out into nothing,” Gonzales comments, adding, “We all know that they were bogus in the first place.”

“I mean, just imagine the human part of him,” she continues. “This is a father, this is a grandfather. He has children, he has grandchildren, who are now going to have to listen to all of these people talk about how their dad, who they know did nothing wrong, is a convicted felon, and it just makes me so mad for him.”

