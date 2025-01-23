Trump CLEANS HOUSE: Cans over 1,000 feds, then takes to social media to post ‘YOU’RE FIRED!’

Donald Trump made it abundantly clear that as soon as he was officially sworn in, he wouldn’t waste any time in launching the golden age he promised.

Already he’s made good on his word. On top of signing a long list of executive orders, many of which were aimed at addressing America’s border crisis, he also fired over 1,000 federal employees.

Sara Gonzales reads the announcement Trump posted to Truth Social:

Further, according to a Daily Mail report , insiders are claiming that “the purge includes nearly all officials at the undersecretary and assistant secretary levels — effectively gutting the department’s top two layers of career staff.”

Politico also published an article announcing that Trump has already fired a four-star Coast Guard chief, Admiral Linda Fagan, who is the first top military officer to be terminated under the new administration, "because she was diverting resources away from training and border security and instead focusing on DEI initiatives," Sara says.

These bold moves, Sara says, are evidence that this is not the same Donald Trump who first took office back in 2017.

“Donald Trump made mistakes his first term,” which “stemmed from the fact he was not familiar with Washington,” she says. But this go-around, it’s obvious Trump has “clear eyes.”

After “91 indictments, 34 felony counts, and two assassination attempts,” he sees the swamp for what it is and has a much better shot at successfully draining it this time, says Sara.

BlazeTV contributor Eric July says Trump 2.0 reminds him of how Elon Musk took over Twitter and how Argentinian President Javier Milei has been digging the country out of communism.

They all have the same mentality when it comes to reform: “Just get rid of these people,” he says.

Fellow contributor Matthew Marsden says this is “probably the only time [he] will applaud the unemployment rate going up.”

To hear more of the team’s commentary, watch the clip above.

