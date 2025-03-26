Trump REVOKES security clearances from leading deep state operatives

In another move toward making America great again, President Donald Trump has stripped top security clearance from several prominent Democrat and deep state operatives, including Hillary Clinton and Joe and Hunter Biden.

“There are people who would say that President Trump’s just being vengeful and mean to Joe Biden,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” comments. “Actually Joe Biden did it to him first, because if you recall back in February of 2021, Joe Biden revoked Trump’s security clearances for what he called ‘erratic behavior.’”

“Because, you know, you look at Joe Biden and you’re like, ‘Boy, that is a paragon of stability; that is a stable man right there. He should definitely have the security clearances and read all of our top secret stuff,’” she continues.

While the panel members of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” are pleased, they’re a little confused as to how Hunter Biden ever had a top security clearance in the first place.

“I still don’t understand how Hunter Biden, with any stretch of the imagination, got security clearance. Like why?” Matthew Marsden asks.

“The left always tries to make it out to be some like vengeful enemies list, and I don’t think that’s right. Like these people were misusing our intelligence for their own political purposes, many of them, and breaking the law in many cases,” Stu Burguiere jumps in.

“I don’t know what Hunter Biden was doing, getting a discount at the local escort services? I don’t know what he was doing with this information,” he continues, adding, “I can’t imagine why he would have that clearance.”

Alvin Bragg and Letitia James also had their security clearances revoked — but again, no one knows why they had them in the first place.

“Why would they have security clearance for the entire country?” Gonzales asks.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.