Trump VICTORY: University kicks men out of women's sports

In a massive win for the Trump administration — as well as women's rights — the University of Pennsylvania has modified a trio of school records set by transgender swimmer Lia Thomas as part of a resolution of a federal civil rights case.

Even better, the university will announce that it “will not allow males to compete in female athletic programs” and must adopt “biology-based” definitions of male and female.

UPenn will also send a personalized letter of apology to each impacted swimmer, like Riley Gaines.

“There’s going to be a lot of people that are going to be eating their words on that, which is absolutely fantastic,” BlazeTV contributor Matthew Marsden tells BlazeTV contributor Eric July and BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

“But, I’ve got to say this, like where are we that we are looking at this as a win, that now we’re saying that a man cannot swim in women’s races? I mean, it is, don’t get me wrong. I’m loving it. I’m loving the fact that Trump has done it,” he continues.

“I mean, some of the conversations that I’ve been having over the last four years, I’m like, ‘Wow, I wouldn’t even have thought we would have had those conversations ever.’ Like even the whole transitioning of children,” July responds, adding, “but for some reason, there’s doctors that are out there still operating, by the way, and performing these surgeries on minors.”

“That is where the world has gone. It is screwed up. Nothing makes sense,” he continues. “It’s more like a course correction.”

