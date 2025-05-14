Trump WRECKS Big Pharma with MASSIVE cuts to drug prices

President Donald Trump was teasing a big announcement on Truth Social, which has now been revealed.

“DRUG PRICES TO BE CUT BY 59%, PLUS! Gasoline, Energy, Groceries, and all other costs, DOWN. NO INFLATION!!! LOVE, DJT,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social after signing an executive order.

The executive order aims to lower prescription drug prices by aligning U.S. prices with those paid by other high-income countries, directing the U.S. trade representative and secretary of commerce to set price targets within 30 days for drug makers so that the United States prices for these drugs match the lowest among peer nations.

“What Trump is saying is that it’s not fair for this drug, it’s the same drug that you’re selling in Europe, it’s the same drug that you’re selling in Asia, it’s the same drug that you’re selling in the United States, but you’re charging us out the a** for it, and over there you’re giving them a much bigger break,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

“So this is going to apply broadly to Medicare, Medicaid, and potentially private insurance. And he said if drug makers don’t make significant progress towards these targets within six months, then RFK Jr., as secretary of health and human services, will propose rules to enforce the MFN pricing and consider measures like drug importation or export restrictions,” she continues.

However, some people are skeptical of the measures, as they don’t believe in government interference with medicine.

“When it has gotten so out of control the way that it has, and Americans are upcharged for things, sometimes lifesaving medications,” Gonzales argues, “I understand why.”

“This is just another thing he wants to course-correct for Americans,” she adds.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred take to news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.