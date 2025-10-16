Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service | Getty Images
Florida surgeon general moves to END all vaccine mandates for children
October 16, 2025
Calling vaccine mandates a violation of parental rights and medical ethics, Dr. Ladapo says Florida is taking a stand for medical freedom.
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo does not take the issue of childhood vaccines likely — and is making major changes for the health and safety of Florida children.
Florida is seeking to end all vaccine mandates, including those for schoolchildren.
“The whole ‘means justify the ends’ that people are championing — our critics are championing — it’s a really bad way to make public policy,” Ladapo tells BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales on “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”
“Ultimately, I get the interest in — you know, none of us want people to be sick. None of us want to have to deal with people catching different viruses or bacterial infections, going to the hospital, things that are part of life — but we want to minimize those for sure,” he continues.
“But you can’t do it through unethical means. The means do not justify the ends. If the means are bad, the means are bad. The means and the ends are two different things. And it’s just so clearly both a parents' rights issue and it’s very clearly a moral and ethical issue,” he adds.
Ladapo believes that Americans have a God-given right to “control what goes into your body.”
“Otherwise, do you really own it?” he asks.
Gonzales couldn’t agree more.
“If the government says you don’t have the right to control what enters your body, you don’t have any rights,” she says. “Like, that is one of the most fundamental, basic ideas. I don’t understand how it’s controversial.”
