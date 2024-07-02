WATCH: Joe Biden’s face during Jill’s speech SCREAMS elder abuse

After last week’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, almost everybody — including many Democrats — is calling for Joe Biden to step down as the Democratic presidential candidate. Policies aside, he’s simply too old and senile for the job. For a while, the left tried to deny Biden’s cognitive decline, but that’s finally shifting.

Not for Jill Biden, though. Clearly she’s going to hang on until the bitter end.

At a recent speech at one of Biden’s campaign rallies, Jill told the crowd, “I saw in [Joe] then the same character that I see in him today. And even though he has faced unimaginable tragedies, his optimism is undaunted. His strength is unshakable. His hope is undeterred!”

While the speech itself is pathetic, Biden’s face is all the more so.

“The tragedy, Jill, is that you’re doing this to him,” says Sara Gonzales. “This is clearly elder abuse, and she seems to be thrilled about it.”

“You can go back and watch the way he would speak 30 years ago, and he was intelligent, he had a good charisma about him, and to allow whatever legacy that would have been in Democrat circles to become this,” says BlazeTV contributor John Doyle, adding that what Jill is doing is paving the way for Biden to be “ritually humiliated.”

Sara agrees, adding, “The thing that does make me sad about this is … nobody in Joe Biden’s family loves him enough to say, ‘that’s enough; we’re done here.”’

