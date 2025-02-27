'What did you do last week?' Elon melts feds' brains with BASIC request

Elon Musk isn’t giving President Donald Trump any reasons to believe he’s not taking his job of rooting out government waste seriously.

And when Trump recently posted a message to Musk on Truth Social, he heard him loud and clear.

“ELON IS DOING A GREAT JOB, BUT I WOULD LIKE TO SEE HIM GET MORE AGGRESSIVE. REMEMBER, WE HAVE A COUNTRY TO SAVE, BUT ULTIMATELY, TO MAKE GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE. MAGA!” Trump wrote — in all caps of course — in his Truth Social post.

In response to the post, Musk sent an email to a mass of government employees asking them to answer one simple question: “What did you do last week?”

“Consistent with President @realDonaldTrump’s instructions, all federal employees will shortly receive an email requesting to understand what they got done last week. Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk wrote in a post on X.

“To be clear, the bar is very low here. An email with some bullet points that make any sense at all is acceptable! Should take less than 5 mins to write,” he wrote in a follow-up post.

“His point, he said, was that there are a lot of people, federal workers, who are so far removed from even working that they aren’t even checking their email. And so, the point of the email was if you get this, you’re going to respond, it doesn't really matter what you respond with, we’re just trying to see that you respond,” Sara Gonzales of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered” explains.

“And so that was Elon Musk’s more aggressive stance to root out all of this redundancy and waste in the federal government,” she continues. “I didn’t hate it.”

