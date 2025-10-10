When they tell you they’re coming for your children, BELIEVE THEM

We all remember the 2023 Drag March in New York City where a horde of rainbow-clad people chanted that they were coming for our children. Founder of the NYC Drag March, Brian Griffin, flippantly dismissed the chant as an attempt to reclaim and defuse anti-LGBTQ+ slurs and stereotypes through provocative satire.

The mainstream media echoed Griffin’s remarks, framing the creepy refrain as a tongue-in-cheek response to conservatives’ faulty claims that the LGBTQ+ community recruits and grooms children.

But now that a 35-year-old drag queen has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a 13-year-old boy, perhaps we should’ve taken their “satirical” chant at face value, says Sara Gonzales, BlazeTV host of “Sara Gonzales Unfiltered.”

Last month, Aubrey Ghalichi, whose real name is Michael Browder — a drag queen from Phoenix, Arizona — allegedly admitted to police that he had had sex with the boy, who, according to official documents, pretended to be 18 years old on a dating app.

“Once again, when they tell you who they are, believe them,” says Sara.

But she makes an excellent point: The infamous phrase “we’re coming for your children” isn’t even necessary to pinpoint the sinister intentions of the drag world. Just look at the fact that it’s now common to host “family-friendly” and “all-ages” drag shows, which still feature grown men in sexually suggestive attire and full-faced makeup dancing provocatively on stripper poles.

This alone should clue anyone with half a brain into what their intentions are.

Glenn Beck’s head researcher, Jason Buttrill, can’t help but make fun of the people who act shocked when news like Browder’s case airs. “Why would we take our kids to 'family' [drag shows] ... and then be like, ‘Oh, my lands — he ended up being a pedophile!’ No s**t!” he laughs.

“Stupid people will fight with you on social media about it, like, ‘You bigot. You suspect [pedophilia]?’ I'm like, ‘You don't?!”’

“I feel like the first instinct that you should have had to think something was amiss was the fact that he wanted to twerk in front of a young child,” adds Sara.

To hear more, watch the episode above.

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.