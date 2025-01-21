WHERE is Michelle? Are the Obamas on the brink of divorce?

Rumors have begun to circulate about the state of Barack and Michelle Obama’s marriage. Many are speculating that a divorce is on the horizon for America’s 44th president.

Sara Gonzales points out that Michelle “skipped Jimmy Carter’s funeral” and gave the sorry excuse that she was taking “an extended vacation in Hawaii.”

“Kind of strange,” she says.

Today, at Donald Trump’s inauguration, Barack Obama was seated exactly where’d you expect him to be — in the row behind Joe Biden and Kamala Harris — but unlike other former presidents, who had their wives seated next to them, Barack was solo again.

What’s going on with Michelle?

Before today, speculation that all is not well in paradise between the Obamas peaked last Friday when Barack waited a suspiciously long time to make a post wishing Michelle a happy birthday.

In fact, he only posted the following birthday message after several articles were published speculating that something between the couple was amiss.

“I think it’s weird. If [a divorce] did happen, maybe we could then find out the truth about Big Mike,” Sara laughs and plays two old video clips of the former first lady.

Adding fuel to the divorce rumors is another rumor that “Jennifer Aniston was having an affair with Barack Obama,” she adds.

BlazeTV contributor Eric July thinks there’s no way a divorce is in the cards — even if the marriage itself has died.

“I just don't think the real head honchos, especially of the Democratic Party, will allow that to happen,” he says.

“What’s the point? … They can live their separate lives anyway,” adds Matthew Marsden.

If, however, the divorce rumors prove true, Sara says that it may increase our chances of knowing the truth about certain scandals surrounding the Obamas.

To hear the team dissect the swirling rumors, watch the clip above.

